Wendy Williams Asks Dr. Oz If It’s Safe To Have Sex During Coronavirus Pandemic: I’m A ‘Wanted Woman’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Wendy Williams. Photo: The Wendy Williams Show
Wendy Williams. Photo: The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams is going to have to put her sex life on hold.

Williams clued in the audience on Monday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show” about a conversation she had with Dr. Mehmet Oz. Williams appeared on Oz’s show last week where she asked him about sex.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying A ‘Registered Sex Offender’

“When I went to ‘Dr. Oz’, one of the things I talked to him about, I was like, ‘Dr. Oz, what do single people, including me, do about sex?’ Because as much as a wanted woman as I am, I’m not thinking about that,” Williams said.

“I don’t want anybody over here,” she asserted. “I think condoms are something random. You know, what about the sweat and the shower?”

RELATED: Wendy Williams Shuts Down Rumours About New Boyfriend

Dr. Oz apparently told Williams it would be best [to] abstain for the time being: “He ended up saying, ‘You know what? Hold out. It’ll be over soon.'”

Williams’ question comes at a time where states are beginning to close non-essential services and enact curfews in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Click to View Gallery

Celebs Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP