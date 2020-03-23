Wendy Williams Asks Dr. Oz If It’s Safe To Have Sex During Coronavirus Pandemic: I’m A ‘Wanted Woman’

Wendy Williams is going to have to put her sex life on hold.

Williams clued in the audience on Monday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show” about a conversation she had with Dr. Mehmet Oz. Williams appeared on Oz’s show last week where she asked him about sex.

“When I went to ‘Dr. Oz’, one of the things I talked to him about, I was like, ‘Dr. Oz, what do single people, including me, do about sex?’ Because as much as a wanted woman as I am, I’m not thinking about that,” Williams said.

“I don’t want anybody over here,” she asserted. “I think condoms are something random. You know, what about the sweat and the shower?”

Dr. Oz apparently told Williams it would be best [to] abstain for the time being: “He ended up saying, ‘You know what? Hold out. It’ll be over soon.'”

Williams’ question comes at a time where states are beginning to close non-essential services and enact curfews in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.