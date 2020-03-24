Trevor Noah Chats To Jimmy Fallon, Pokes Fun At People’s Reaction To Coronavirus: ‘People Don’t Know What To Buy In An Emergency’

Monday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” saw Jimmy Fallon have a long chat with his fellow late-night host Trevor Noah.

Fallon and Noah spoke about social distancing amid the coronavirus chaos and how the “Daily Show” host has been coping with isolation.

Noah insisted, “I’m not going to lie to you, Jimmy, I haven’t noticed any difference in my life. No joke, I have experienced no change in my world. My whole life I’ve been an indoors kid. I loved playing outside, but [when] I was the kid… my mom had to chase me out of the house to go and play with the other kids.

“I don’t need to go outside.”

Noah continued, “My life hasn’t changed, other than the stress of what’s going on in the world.

“Living in New York has taught me not to panic. People don’t know what to buy in an emergency,” he added, joking about people always buying bread following a blizzard warning and buying stupid amounts of toilet paper over the past few weeks.

The duo compared the coronavirus to a zombie invasion, insisting people would not be going outside if the virus weren’t invisible.

Noah also spoke about raising money for the charity No Kid Hungry, which aims to feed children who have lost their one healthy meal of the day due to school closures.

The star shared, “For me, feeding kids is something you take for granted. I know what it was like to grow up in a home where we didn’t have food all the time. I know what it was like to go for two or three nights not eating, and I don’t think any kid should have to go through that.”