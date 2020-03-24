Louis Knight Brings Mom To Tears With Emotional ‘American Idol’ Solo Performance

One “American Idol” contestant found the solo rounds particularly emotional.

Louis Knight took the stage during the latest Hollywood Week episode to perform his own take on Lewis Capaldi’s “Hold Me While You Wait”.

The soaring performance came on what would have been the birthday of Knight’s best friend, whom he lost to suicide.

The singer brought all that emotion with him onstage and had his parents there in the audience for support.

Watching Knight sing, his mother broke down in tears.

As for the judges, they were also incredibly impressed by the performance, finding power in his voice even when he was emotionally exhausted.