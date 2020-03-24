James Corden Shares Emotional Video From Home To Celebrate Fifth ‘Late Late Show’ Anniversary

James Corden’s five-year “Late Late Show” anniversary special did not go as planned Monday night.

Corden filmed his first video message from home, explaining how the team had a lot planned for the ep. However, he shared the first-ever instalment of the show instead. He also gave a shout-out to his first-ever guest Tom Hanks, who has been tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in recovery in Australia with his wife Rita Wilson.

Corden shared, “Our thoughts go out to all of you, wherever you are.

“This is the strangest, strangest time, and all we’ve ever wanted to do on our show is bring you some light in the dark, in the corner of your room every night.

“And we’re going to do our best at some point to continue trying to do that,” Corden went on.

“Thank you for this last five years, for letting me talk to you every night. I never expected it to be quite the journey that it’s been.”

The late-night hosts have all been filming segments from home as social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues to be practised.