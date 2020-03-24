Stephen Colbert Tries To Change His Bicycle Tire In Self-Isolation

Changing a bicycle inner tube is trickier than it looks.

Making the most of his coronavirus self-isolation, Stephen Colbert hosted a very special new segment on Global’s “The Late Show”.

Calling the segment “Trying To Remember Things That You Knew How To Do When You Were Younger And Now You Have Time For Because You’re Stuck At Home,” Colbert went into his garage to fix his bike’s flat tire.

There was a lot of trial and error but finally the host got his wheel all good and inflated.

He then called on viewers to suggest more DIY home activities for him.