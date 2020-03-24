Will.i.am Turns Bono’s New Song Into Full Production Featuring Jennifer Hudson

Will.i.am and Bono want everyone to #SING4LIFE.

On Tuesday, the Black Eyed Peas musician released a music video for “Let Your Love Be Known”, the new song written by Bono while in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two also recruited Jennifer Hudson and Yoshiki for song contributions, all recorded on their phones from their homes, and edited together on a home computer.

Bono debuted the song in a livestream last week, dedicating it to the people of Italy, who have been singing from balconies and rooftops to keep spirits high during the crisis.