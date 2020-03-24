Shania Twain Says New Music Is ‘Coming Along Great’ In Self-Isolation, Teases Collaborations

Shania Twain is keeping busy in self-isolation!

Speaking with ET Canada, the Canadian country-pop queen shares how she’s spending her time stuck at home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m enjoying the isolation for a few reasons: closeness with my family, eating every meal together, cooking together, there’s just so much about isolation that is nourishing almost,” says Twain. “We should do it more often as families.”

During this unsettling time, Twain admits she feels “confused,” but is making the most of all the time she has to reset.

“I have to say that I’m feeling inspired,” shares the singer. “I’m learning a lot, I’m being very creative in this isolation. I’m spending a lot more time with my husband and my son, and my horses and my dogs. By just isolating ourselves, we’re making the best contribution that we can.”

RELATED: Shania Twain Looks Back At Her Style Choices And It Is Full Of Leopard Print

The five-time Grammy winner recently shared a touching musical message for all the healthcare professionals working tirelessly during the COVID-19 outbreak, which she says was completely spontaneous.

“That [song] came to mind and I thought I wanted to share it right now in the moment,” explains Twain. “I’m very grateful for them because I know if it’s one of my loved ones that needs them, they’re there and it’s unbelievably brave and selfless of them and I wanted to express it.”

Thank you to all the health care workers who are on the front line ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4dKSMZ8CI8 — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) March 19, 2020

“It’s scarier for them than it is for us,” she adds.

RELATED: Shania Twain Sends A Musical Shoutout To Healthcare Workers

Weeks after kicking off her “Shania Twain Let’s Go! The Residency” at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Twain was forced to postpone concert dates due to the coronavirus.

“We’re not sure when we’re able to get back into the theatre and start shows up again, but like everyone else I’m just standing by and waiting to hear updates,” she explains. “I’m very sad that my fans came to town and didn’t get to see the show.”

The singer admits she’s going to be very impatient about getting back to performing and reuniting with her fans: “When there’s any sign that this is going to start happening again, I’m going to be anticipating it like crazy. The spirit that’s going to be in that room is going to be like never before because we have all been isolated and I’m such a tactile person.”

Twain adds: “When I’m putting on a show, I wanna shake hands, I wanna hug people, I wanna know the fans, and it’s impossible to imagine that now, I can’t even be in the same room as my fans. When I’m finally back up and performing, it will be a very warm and reuniting experience.”

And even though we’re not seeing the “Any Many of Mine” singer on stage, Twain is taking full advantage of her time at home to work on new music, telling us her new material is “coming along great.”

“Normally, I have to force-isolate in order to allow time in my schedule to just disappear into creative writing,” admits the singer. “Now that it’s a part of my everyday to sit down at the mic, pick up my guitar and write music, I’m being very productive and it’s great.”

RELATED: Shania Twain Writes A Post Malone Collaboration: ‘Post, I Have A Song For Us’

Twain recently revealed she has written collaborations she hopes to do with Post Malone, Lizzo, and Janelle Monae, and says now is the time to reach out.

“We can do these types of things remotely,” she says. “Right now, the phase is to get organized and use this time to do our collaborations apart. In a way, we’re so lucky we can still do all of these things without being in the same room, we’re going to have to because we don’t have a choice now.”

And for fans looking for something to watch while self-isolating, Twain stars in the upcoming, Jeremy Camp biopic “I Still Believe”, which hits streaming services Friday amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“It was released right when the virus was shutting everything down, but now it’s on streaming,” she reveals. “No one can watch it in the movie theatres so we will all be watching it from home.”

#IStillBelieve will be available to watch on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and more. — I Still Believe Film (@istillbelieve) March 19, 2020

The romantic biopic chronicles Christian singer Camp’s personal struggles after losing his wife Melissa to ovarian cancer, sending him on a spiritual journey that led to the creation of four acclaimed albums.

Twain stars as Camp’s mom in the film, alongside KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, and Gary Sinise.