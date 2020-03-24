‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 8 Ceases Production Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

“Big Brother Canada” season 8 is coming to an end.

In light of developments in Ontario resulting from the global coronavirus outbreak, the long-running Global TV staple will air its final episodes on Wednesday, March 25 and Wednesday, April 1 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. There are currently no plans to resume production at a later date.

“‘Big Brother Canada’ is a labour of love for so many, and even though it hurts to say goodbye to the season, it’s the right thing to do,” says host Arisa Cox. “On behalf of the incredible people who put this show together, thank you to everyone who started this journey with us. Please take care and be safe!”

Fans can still rewatch episodes from season 8, as well as full episodes from seasons 4-7, on BigBrotherCanada.ca.

The move comes after Insight Productions took precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of the show’s crew and houseguests, including medical evaluations of all houseguests and daily professional cleaning of its facilities.

Meanwhile, ongoing instalments of the franchise in Brazil, Germany, Israel and Sweden continue to move forward, as well as Italy’s celebrity edition. But, production on India’s “Bigg Boss Malayalam” has been suspended temporarily. In Australia, filming of the country’s 12th season of the format was temporarily halted while a crew member was tested for COVID-19; a spokesperson tells 7News the test has since returned negative, and filming is set to resume.