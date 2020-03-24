Lena Dunham Is Writing An Interactive Romance Novel While In Coronavirus Lockdown

Lena Dunham is getting creative in quarantine.

The “Girls” star took to Instagram to announce that she is writing a serialized romance that will unfold in chapters. The excerpts will be published on Tuesdays and Fridays on Vogue‘s website. Chapter 1 is available now.

“I know it can get a little stir-crazy, and I think the best way to keep community is through shared storytelling,” she shares.

Called Verified Strangers, the story follows a frustrated single woman named Ally as she navigates the dating scene in Los Angeles.

“A romance novel is the pulpiest and most distracting fun you can have and a medium I’ve long wanted to work in (probably since I stole Forever by Judy Blume out of my babysitter’s backpack; it’s not Danielle Steele, but it was the sexiest thing I’d ever read.),” she tells Vogue.

Borrowing a page from Choose Your Own Adventure, the story will encourage readers to vote for which suitor Ally chooses and which decisions she makes. Voting will take place on the magazine’s InstaStories.

“[L]et’s create one together. I’ll write, but you’ll be able to vote and your vote counts. Together let’s try and urge Ally toward the right lover — and connect to each other in the process,” Dunham writes.

“My humble dream is to lift your spirits while we’re #socialdistancing,” she posted on Instagram with project details.