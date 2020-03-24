Dillon James Gets Big Smiles From ‘American Idol’ Judges With Original Song

It seems Dillon James did enough to impress the “American Idol” judges.

The country singer performed an original song called “Tierra Dulce” during the solo round of Hollywood Week. The judges’ feedback was not included in the video, but all three applauded. Lionel Richie had a big smile on his face, as did Katy Perry.

“It’s pretty shocking that I’m here still. Right now I’m just trying to stay calm. This is probably the most important audition for me of the week because I’m playing an original song,” James, 26, explained. “I just want to do it justice.”

When he isn’t impressing big Hollywood stars with his tunes, James is employed as a construction worker in Bakersfield, California.