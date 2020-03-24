‘The Voice’ Contestants Go To Battle With Tina Turner Duet

These singers are proving they’re simply the best.

On Monday’s “The Voice”, Blake Shelton’s team members Joei Fulco and Todd Michael Hall faced off against each other in the show’s Battles round.

For their duet, the singers were tasked with performing Tina Turner’s hit “The Best”.

Both Fulco and Hall brought incredible rock energy, and the judges were full of praise.

Nick Jonas said Shelton was left with a difficult decision to make.

After a lot of consideration, Shelton picked Fulco to move forward.

Things got really exciting, though, when Hall was saying his goodbyes. Just as he was walking out, both Shelton and Kelly Clarkson hit their buttons at almost the same time.

Clarkson thought that she got the steal but Shelton had actually hit his button first, giving Hall the save and keeping him on his team.