Javier Bardem Defends Johnny Depp Against Amber Heard And ‘Toxic Beings’: ‘I Stand By Johnny’

Javier Bardem is coming to the defence of his “Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” co-star Johnny Depp and the ongoing allegations lobbed at him from his former wife Amber Heard.

The Oscar-winning Spanish actor filed a declaration in support of Depp, 56, in his defamation case against Heard, 33. The actress has accused Depp of domestic abuse over the course of their tumultuous marriage from 2015 to 2017. Bardem and Depp’s friendship dates back to the 2000 film “Before Night Falls”, which featured both actors.

“I love Johnny. He has always been a true gentleman and an extremely generous and caring friend to my family and myself,” he says in his statement, which has been obtained by The Blast. “On top of that, I’ve had the gift of working with him twice and have experienced his respectful attitude towards every single member of the crew alongside his unique and hilarious sense of humor. I stand by Johnny because I have always seen and felt a true caring and loving man in him … an extraordinary and unique artist who has listened to anyone who needed his help.”

He continues, “I not only love Johnny but respect him deeply and I thank him for being the free and careless little boy he is in his art and the mature and loving man he is in the lives of others, always there when we need him.”

“I love Johnny because he is a good human being, trapped in the lies and manipulations of toxic beings and yet smiling and loving us all in spite of it. How? Through his music, through his acting, through his silence. This means a lot. Thank you, Johnny. Millions of others like me love you deeply.”

Bardem’s wife Penelope Cruz also filed a declaration in support of Depp earlier this month, calling the “Edward Scissorhands” actor “someone so special.”

“Many years have passed and I have not only made 3 movies with him, but I also count on him as a great friend. I’ve always been impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent, and his peculiar sense of humor,” her statement reads. “I’ve seen Johnny in so many situations and he is always kind to everyone around. He is one of the most generous people I know.”

Depp’s former girlfriend and co-star Winona Ryder has also come to the actor’s defence in his defamation suit.