Trevor Noah Roasts Republicans On ‘The Daily Social Distancing Show’

Just because Trevor Noah is practising social distancing does not mean he is slowing down on the comedy.

The growing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced late-night programs to alter their formatting. For Noah and many others, that means finding ways to host the program from home.

Enter “The Daily Social Distancing Show”, which replaces Noah’s traditional “The Daily Show”. Noah roasted the deadlock in Congress over the $2-trillion coronavirus relief package.

“You realize, Trump would basically be able to choose which business he wants to survive and which businesses he wants to end up like his businesses,” the comedian teased. “Basically, any company that has publicly opposed Trump — or makes vegetables — could get screwed.”

He also acknowledged medical TV shows for sending their leftover props to hospitals.

“I’m glad they’re not giving their doctors in; those doctors are mad sexy,” he joked. “If you thought coronavirus made it hard to breathe before, can you imagine being treated by McDreamy?”