Conan O’Brien Tries To Report From An Empty Street Amid Coronavirus Crisis — But It Doesn’t Go As Planned

Conan O’Brien wanted to be like other reporters by walking down an empty street during the coronavirus outbreak, only he didn’t pick the best location.

As O’Brien strolled down a deserted road, he told viewers: “A big thing for reporters to do in the news right now is find an empty area and walk around and say, ‘Look how empty it is!'”

The host added reporters usually used words like “eerily quiet.” For O’Brien, though, the “quiet” didn’t last.

Somebody behind the camera pointed out that the street in question was always empty and deserted because it’s a service road.

O’Brien yelled, “Dammit!”

O’Brien’s fellow late-night TV hosts have been busy sharing clips and updates from home while practising social distancing.

Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres, and Jimmy Kimmel have been among those speaking to celeb guests via FaceTime, while Seth Meyers filmed his latest “Closer Look” segment from his hallway.