Jim Carrey Is Growing A Coronavirus Beard

Jim Carrey is promising to grow a beard until “we all go back to work.”

The Canadian funnyman, 58, shared a selfie on Twitter on Tuesday declaring he will grow a beard until the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

“Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation,” he posted, encouraging others to follow suit.

“Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether,” Carrey joked alongside the picture of his face with some noticeable stubble.

“Game Of Thrones” alum Maisie Williams is also game to grow during lockdown, replying to Carrey that she’s stopped shaving under her arms.

Carrey is the first celeb to announce his quarantine beard but Blake Shelton was the first to announce a “quarantine mullet”. “The Voice” judge said he got girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s approval to grow his mullet as a “symbol of hope.”