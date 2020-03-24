Arthur Gunn Reimagines Creedence Clearwater Revival Classic On ‘American Idol’

Arthur Gunn shot his shot with a risky reimagining of a Creedence Clearwater Revival classic.

Gunn reprised the performance he gave at his “American Idol” audition for Hollywood Week’s solo challenge. The song: “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The first big note that Gunn hit drew an audible “wow” from judge Katy Perry and put a smile on Lionel Richie’s face. All three judges gave Gunn a standing ovation.

You will remember Gunn’s audition wowed the “American Idol” judges, especially Luke Bryan. The country crooner even suggested Gunn should open for him.