Ben Affleck And Ana de Armas Share A Kiss During Stroll Through Actor’s Neighborhood

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are cozying up together amid the coronavirus pandemic. With all of showbusiness shut down due to the growing outbreak, Affleck and de Armas packed on the PDA while out for a stroll on Monday.

The cute couple combated cabin fever by taking de Armas’ adorable Maltese pup, Elvis, for a early evening walk around Affleck’s Brentwood, California, neighborhood, during which they shared a sweet kiss.

Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, kept it casual for their jaunt, with Affleck in gray pants, a black shirt, and a navy sweater, while the “Knives Out” star sported all-black leggings and a jacket.

The pair was first linked earlier this month when they were spotted getting cozy in Cuba.

“Ben and Ana have been dating for a few weeks and are enjoying each other’s company,” a source recently told ET. “The couple met while filming [upcoming psychological thriller] Deep Water in Louisiana and instantly had a connection.”

According to the source, de Armas is supportive of Affleck’s sobriety, which he was extremely open about while promoting his latest film, “The Way Back”, in which he plays a basketball coach struggling with addiction.

“Ben is sober and in a really good place and Ana respects him for the process he’s going through,” the source said. “Ben and Ana are still early into their relationship, but it’s been fun and exciting for both.”

