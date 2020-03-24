Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Waive Tenants’ Rent For April During Coronavirus Outbreak

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are doing their bit during the current coronavirus chaos.

Bell and Shepard, who own Pringus Property LLC and collect rent for at least two residential buildings in Los Angeles, are waiving rent for April, TMZ reported.

A manager at the company was said to have emailed all tenants over the weekend to tell them the good news, as people around the world continue to practise social distancing. Many households have lost out on work as a result.

The manager in question is reportedly Shepard’s sister, with the email promising “to work with residents going forward as best as possible as everyone learns to adjust to the public health crisis.”

Numerous celebs have been sharing self-isolation updates on social media while staying at home in an attempt to flatten the curve.

ET Canada has contacted Bell and Shepard’s rep for comment.