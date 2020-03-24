Alex Rodriguez Hosts Virtual Baseball Clinic From Home With His Family

Alex Rodriguez is giving everyone stuck at home some baseball tips.

On Monday, the former MLB player hosted a live baseball clinic for fans from his own backyard.

“I hope you guys learned something and enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed doing it!” he said on Instagram.

Rodriguez was joined for the clinic by his family, including wife Jennifer Lopez, who showed off her skills with a bat.

“The only depressing part was watching Jen lock in on her swing and launch one. What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do!” he joked.

“You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video, and make yourself a better player. Or a better anything, for that matter,” Rodriguez told everyone about their time in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.