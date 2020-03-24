Liam Hemsworth And Christoph Waltz Play The ‘Most Dangerous Game’

Liam Hemsworth is about to discover the most dangerous game is man.

In a new adaptation of the 1924 short story by Richard Connell, Hemsworth is a terminally ill man who accepts an offer to participate in a deadly hunting game orchestrated by a wealthy businessman (Christoph Waltz) in which he is the prey.

“Most Dangerous Game” will debut as part of streaming site Quibi’s “Movies In Chapters”, which sees feature-length films unfold in serialized chapters. Debuting on April 6, the project also stars Sarah Gadon and “Twilight” dad Billy Burke.

The Quibi movie is the latest adaptation of Connell’s story, which was most recently satirized in the horror film “The Hunt”.