Ryan Reynolds Donates Portion of Aviation Gin Sales To U.S. Bartenders Guild Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ryan Reynolds is continuing to give back to the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Deadpool” actor revealed that for every bottle of Aviation Gin, his alcohol brand, purchased online through May 1, 2020, 30 per cent of the proceeds will be given to the U.S. Bartenders Guild.

Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we’ll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders – who REALLY miss you btw. Visit https://t.co/elT2zrCgE0 #TipYourBartenders #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/77tVacDGBM — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 24, 2020

This isn’t the first time the 43-year-old has brought attention to COVID-19.

On Monday, Reynolds shared a tongue-in-cheek warning about the coronavirus on Instagram after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on him to raise public awareness about the pandemic.

This generous move comes just one week after he and wife Blake Lively announced that they would be donating $1 million to food banks in the United States and Canada.