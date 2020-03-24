Jade Eagleson Celebrates ‘Lucky’ Going No. 1: ‘It Still Doesn’t Feel Real’

Jade Eagleson has something to celebrate despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During a video interview with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, the Canadian country singer reacts to his latest single “Lucky” going No. 1 on Canadian Country Radio and shares how he’s spending time self-isolating with his wife and son.

“I got a call from my management and they told me and it was pretty crazy,” he gushes. “It still doesn’t feel real to be honest, it’s pretty awesome.”

Eagleson released the catchy track shortly after taking home the Rising Star trophy at the 2019 CCMA Awards, and the song has him thanking his lucky stars for all that he has.

“How did I get so lucky? You’ve got me thanking those stars above me / For the way you make every God-given day so sunny,” he sings in the chorus.

“Lucky” follows Eagleson’s gold-certified debut single “Got Your Name On It”, which made history as the most-viewed country video by a domestically signed artist of all time.

While the singer is stuck at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, he admits now is the perfect time to pick the guitar and learn some new techniques.

“I’m stuck doing it now, learning all these things I’ve never learned before,” he tells Cheryl.

Also keeping him busy? Eagleson’s 4-month-old son Levi, whom he shares with wife Marina Paquin.

The couple welcomed Levi back in November and the singer reveals he could not wait to be a dad, telling us, “There’s no words to describe it until you’re actually a parent, it’s life changing and it’s so amazing.”

With the coronavirus forcing the delay of many entertainment events, Eagleson is hopeful his upcoming gig on High Valley’s tour will still continue.

“We’re still fully a go for that as far as I know but obviously if it comes down to it, we’re gonna take safety first — that’s everyones priority,” says Eagleson.

On staying positive during these unsettling times, the 25-year-old says “We’re just doing things together as a family. It’s important that we’re all working together – cleaning the house, keeping things tidy.”