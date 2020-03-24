Ed Helms Takes Taraji P. Henson’s Kid For A Wild Police Ride-Along In ‘Coffee & Kareem’ Trailer

A foul-mouthed kid and a cop make a perfect movie duo.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the buddy comedy “Coffee & Kareem” starring Ed Helms, Taraji P. Henson, and Terrence Little Gardenhigh.

Helms stars as officer James Coffee, who is dating a woman, played by Henson. But their relationship gets complicated by her 12-year-old Kareem, who hires criminals to scare his mom’s new boyfriend.

Things quickly backfire, and soon Coffee and Kareem have to team up in order to save themselves and Kareem’s mom from the criminal gangs out to get them.

Along with the trailer, Netflix also released some fun posters for the film inspired by classic cop movies.

The film also stars Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor, and David Alan Grier, and is directed by Canadian director Michael Dowse, who also helmed “Goon” and “Stuber”.

“Coffee & Kareem” hits Netflix on April 3.