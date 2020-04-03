Taraji P. Henson Talks Working With A ‘Yuck-Mouth’ Kid In Her New Comedy ‘Coffee & Kareem’

A foul-mouthed kid and a cop make a perfect movie duo.

Taraji P. Henson stars in Netflix’s new comedy “Coffee & Kareem”, out now, alongside Ed Helms and young Terrence Little Gardenhigh.

Helms stars in the film as officer James Coffee, who is dating a woman, played by Henson. But their relationship gets complicated by her 12-year-old Kareem, who hires criminals to scare his mom’s new boyfriend.

Things quickly backfire, and soon Coffee and Kareem have to team up in order to save themselves and Kareem’s mom from the criminal gangs out to get them.

Talking to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, Henson previewed the film and all the fun audiences have in store when they check it out.

“I know there’s a kid in it. Don’t be fooled by the kid that’s in it,” Henson warned parents. “He has a yuck-mouth.”

Henson also talked about learning the news that director John Singleton had died while she was shooting the film.

Thankfully, Ed Helms was there to lift her spirits.

“He’s amazing,” she said. “Are you kidding me? The entire time, we kept saying, ‘We gotta find something else to do. We have to find something else to do.'”

Netflix released the trailer for the film last month, along with some fun posters for the film inspired by classic cop movies.

The film also stars Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor, and David Alan Grier, and is helmed by Canadian director Michael Dowse, who directed “Goon” and “Stuber”.

“Coffee & Kareem” is out now on Netflix.