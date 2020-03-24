Kelly Osbourne Launches Lighthearted #StayHomeForOzzy Initiative Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Kelly Osbourne wants to see you doing your best Ozzy Osbourne impersonation.

The reality star, 35, launched a lighthearted “#StayHomeForOzzy” campaign, which encourages fans to post a picture doing their best Ozzy. Kelly hopes the initiative will urge her followers to isolate themselves to protect the elderly and the at-risk population during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I wish there was something I could say to comfort you all. Some wisdom I could drop on you to relieve you from the fear that surrounds us all right now,” she captioned a photo of herself with a long purple wig and circle glasses. “The truth is I am scared too. Both of my parents [Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne] are high risk, especially my dad. If I would have known three weeks ago when I sent them off to Panama that that was gonna be the last time I got to hug and kiss them for a while… I would have held on a little longer.”

She added, “However, these are the sacrifices we must make. I stay home for my mum and dad. If you don’t have anyone to stay home for I beg you #StayHomeForOzzy — help put a smile on my dad’s face while he is in quarantine by posting a pic of your best Ozzy impersonation and #StayHomeForOzzy. I love you all.”

Earlier this year, the iconic rocker revealed he has been battling Parkinson’s disease since 2003.

“I’m not dying from Parkinson’s,” he told the L.A. Times last month. “I’ve been working with it most of my life. I’ve cheated death so many times.”