Keith Urban Dedicates Underground Show To Healthcare Workers: ‘We Are Right There With You’

Keith Urban has healthcare workers in mind while performing his second underground show in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Urban livestreamed his second stay-at-home concert in a time of self-distancing and social isolation. The country crooner was supported by his number one fan, wife Nicole Kidman.

“I want to start by thanking everybody — all the healthcare workers — we want to dedicate this performance today to you,” Urban said. “To all of you first responders out there, and all of the families and friends that are supporting you through this time.”

“Nic’ and I and our girls thank everybody in the healthcare field everywhere,” Urban continued. “We are so well aware of what you’re doing day and night. And it is day and night.”

Urban continued to praise doctors, first-responders, nurses and everyone else doing their part.

“We are right there with you, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” he said with a strum of his banjo. “We’re gonna try to bring a bit of sunshine into your screens.”

View the setlist from Urban’s second underground show below.

“Never Comin’ Down”

“You Gonna Fly”

“Somewhere in My Car”

“The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers

“God Whispered Your Name”

“Wasted Time”