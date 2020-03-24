Stephen King Shares Chapter From ‘The Stand’ To Help Explain Coronavirus Spread

For anyone who needs an illustration of why COVID-19 is so dangerous, Stephen King has you covered.

This week, the prolific horror author shared the link to an audio version of chapter 8 from his classic novel The Stand.

Chapter 8 of THE STAND. This is how it works. Heed. (But remember COID-19 is not as lethal as the superflu.)https://t.co/yqvwbjoVMs — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 22, 2020

Originally published in 1978, the post-apocalyptic tale focuses on the results of a weaponized strain of influenza that kills nearly all of the world’s population.

The chapter in question offers a heightened glimpse at how a virus like the novel coronavirus spreads in a global pandemic.

King did caution, though, that the fictional superflu from his book was more lethal than COVID-19.

