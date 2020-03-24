Lady Gaga Delays ‘Chromatica’ Album, Reveals Planned Coachella Secret

Lady Gaga reveals she had a secret Coachella performance planned prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10-time Grammy-winner has officially postponed the release of her upcoming sixth studio album Chromatica. Gaga, 33, had originally planned to release the project on April 10, but has pushed it back due to complications arising from the spread of COVID-19.

“I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatic,” Gaga wrote. “I will announce a new 2020 release date soon.”

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us,” she added. “While I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on…”

Gaga also revealed she was scheduled to make an emphatic surprise appearance at the now-postponed Coachella music festival.

“I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises,” the songstress revealed. “Some of which I’m still planning to share with all of you very soon!”