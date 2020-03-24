Soccer Mommy Performs Tiny Desk Concert From Nashville Home

Soccer Mommy is the latest musician to put on a concert from home during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The musician, aka. Sophia Allison, belted out an array of tracks for the latest Tiny Desk concert, with her setlist including “Bloodstream”, “Circle the Drain” and “Royal Screw Up”.

The session took part in Allison’s Nashville home.

RELATED: Harry Styles Debuts ‘Cherry’, ‘To Be So Lonely’ During Intimate NPR Tiny Desk Concert

She said in the clip, “I’ve been stuck inside, like many of you for, what? I don’t even now how many days now — I’ve lost track. I’ve pretty much just been writing and recording music — and playing Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, and Pokemon.”

RELATED: Coldplay Cover Prince’s ‘1999’ In New Tiny Desk Concert

NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts will continue to take part from home.

The gigs will be “the same spirit — stripped-down sets, intimate setting — just a different space.”

The likes of Harry Styles, Carly Rae Jepsen, Taylor Swift and Lizzo are among the numerous artists who have taken part in the series before.