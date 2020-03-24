Nick Lachey Rewrites A Classic 98 Degrees Song To Get Us Through Coronavirus Quarantine

Nick Lachey has a new quarantine jingle that everyone can relate to while self-isolating!

While people all across the globe stay home to prevent further spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, the 46-year-old singer came up with a song that parodies “The Hardest Thing,” the 1999 classic he sang with his band, 98 Degrees.

Throughout the song, Lachey sings about self-isolating, washing your hands and keeping yourself and others safe from contracting the flu-like virus.

“We both know that we shouldn’t be here. This feels wrong. And baby it’s killing me, it’s killing you,” he sings. “Telling us we gotta stay home, we got somewhere else to be, other friends to see. But if we go outside right now we might spread the disease. So I’ve made up my mind, I’m staying in the house. It’s time to quarantine ’cause staying safe is what it’s all about.”

Lachey then belts out the chorus, singing, “Yeah, it’s the hardest thing we’ve ever had to do. To stay stuck in our house, just watchin’ all this bad news. It’s the hardest thing we’ve ever had to try. To stay six feet apart when we go outside.”

“Nothing to do, no sports on TV. Washed my hands so much that they started to bleed. Damn this quarantine,” he continues. “I’s the hardest thing we’ve ever had to do. But in the end it’s worth it, together we will get though.”

Lachey’s post comes just a few days after JoJo sang her own catchy coronavirus-inspired tune. Set to her 2004 hit song “Leave (Get Out),” the singer shared the video via TikTok and YouTube.

“I never thought that corona could be such a nasty b**ch. Now that she’s here, boy, all I want is for you to use common sense!” she sang, adding in the chorus, “Stay in! Right now! Do it for humanity. I’m deada** about that, but we will survive.”

She also called out the people who are still continuing to go out, singing, “To go behind my back and hit the bar, shows how immature you really are. Keep exposure to a minimum.”

For more on how other celebrities are surviving this quarantine period, watch the video below!

More From ET:

2020 Summer Olympics Postponed by a Year Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Kevin Durant Shares Heartfelt Video of Fans Wishing Him Well Amid Coronavirus Battle

Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and More Celebs Live-Stream Free Concerts From Home Amid Coronavirus