Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Get Into A Physical Fight In A Preview For ‘KUWTK’ Season 18

Tensions rise in a preview for season 18 of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

In the preview clip, which was released to fans on Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian can be heard telling Kim Kardashian, “I will f*** you up,” before the two sisters proceed to kick and hit each other while Khloe Kardashian tries to split them up.

The clip is hilariously narrated by Khloe dressed like their famous momager Kris Jenner in a short black wig, thick-frame glasses and a bejewelled blazer, as she reads from a big book titled, The Great Book of Kardashian-Jenner Tales.

In the first glimpse at the new season, viewers also get a look at Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner on set of a photo shoot, Scott Disick thinking up his next big prank and Khloe’s longtime best friend Malika Haqq announcing her pregnancy.

“Just get the f*** out of here. I don’t even want to see your f***ing face,” Kim can be heard telling Kourtney at the end of the drama-filled clip, to which Kourtney replies, “I don’t want to be near your fat a**.”

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” season 18 premieres Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.