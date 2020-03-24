Greta Thunberg Says It’s ‘Extremely Likely’ That She Contracted COVID-19

Greta Thunberg is coming clean about a recent illness, one she thinks was the coronavirus.

The 17-year-old environmental activist took to Instagram on Tuesday to share details about her symptoms, fearing the worst as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sweep the globe.

“The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning,” she began in her lengthy Instagram post. “Around 10 days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who travelled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever.”

RELATED: Sources Confirm Prince Harry Was Tricked By Russian Pranksters Pretending To Be Greta Thunberg, Talks Leaving The Royals, Donald Trump & More

“In Sweden, you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves,” she continued. “I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances.”

RELATED: Greta Thunberg Says Graphic Image Shows That Her Critics Are Getting ‘Desperate’

But thankfully, Thunberg is on the mend.

“Now I’ve basically recovered, but – and this is the bottom line: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultaneously I might not even have suspected anything,” she continued to explain. “Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups.”

She added, “We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.