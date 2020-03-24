Conor McGregor Calls For A ‘Full Lockdown’ Of Ireland: ‘I Know A Good’ Fight ‘When I See One’

Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about fighting and he sees COVID-19 as a serious threat.

McGregor took to Facebook on Tuesday to urge Ireland government officials to put the country on full lockdown in the wake of this coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to say that while we are all currently debating a full lockdown, I feel that we must,” McGregor argued. “Any time spent debating this is needless time on the clock. I know a good, tough fight when I see one, and we have one on our hands now.

“I want to call upon my people: the great people of Ireland, ” the former UFC champion continued. “This fight needs us all. We are all in the red corner together and awaiting the bell, so let’s gather together and ring the bell ourselves — including the people of the rest of the world.”

McGregor, 31, further implored government officials to follow the lead of other heavily-affected countries like China, including more significant travel restrictions. He also called for the deployment of military units to help enforce the proposed lockdown.

“Ireland, we have got this,” McGregor concluded. “Not only do we have the formula, we have it ahead of time. Let’s go Ireland, let’s go the rest of the world. A lockdown, united. Together we stand! God bless us all.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.