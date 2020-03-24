Kirstie Alley Causes A Stir On Twitter After Praising Donald Trump For Coronavirus Response

Kirstie Alley is praising U.S. President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus outbreak.
In a lengthy tweet, the actress thanked Trump, writing, “Dear Mr. President, Donald Trump, I wanted to thank you for your recent decorum, sincerity and care towards us. You’re taking charge and leading in a manner needed and wanted for this country.”
She added, “I highly commend you for ur boundless energy and willingness to solve problems. Thank you.”
The tweet caught the attention of many, including Trump himself.
RELATED: Seth Meyers Slams Donald Trump’s Reaction To Coronavirus, Has Some Important Words For Anyone Not Staying At Home
Actor Billy Baldwin also took notice and condemned Alley for the tweet.
“‘Thank you for you recent decorum’ and ‘leading in a manner needed and wanted’?” he wrote in response. “Earth to Kirstie Alley. Earth to Kirstie Alley. Come in Kirstie.”
RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Takes Swipe At Donald Trump, Says Harvey Weinstein Testing Positive For COVID-19 Is ‘Good News’
Check out some of the other reaction: