Kirstie Alley Causes A Stir On Twitter After Praising Donald Trump For Coronavirus Response

Kirstie Alley is praising U.S. President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a lengthy tweet, the actress thanked Trump, writing, “Dear Mr. President, Donald Trump, I wanted to thank you for your recent decorum, sincerity and care towards us. You’re taking charge and leading in a manner needed and wanted for this country.”

She added, “I highly commend you for ur boundless energy and willingness to solve problems. Thank you.”

The tweet caught the attention of many, including Trump himself.

Actor Billy Baldwin also took notice and condemned Alley for the tweet.

“‘Thank you for you recent decorum’ and ‘leading in a manner needed and wanted’?” he wrote in response. “Earth to Kirstie Alley. Earth to Kirstie Alley. Come in Kirstie.”

“Thank you for ur recent decorum“ and “leading in a manner needed & wanted“ ??? 2 months late

Malaria pills

Attacking reporters

Nobody thanked me for donating my presidential salary

Mocks Mitt Romney

Chinese Virus Earth to Kirstie Alley.

Earth to Kirstie Alley.

Come in Kirstie. https://t.co/uv7dQbIwbm — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 24, 2020

Check out some of the other reaction:

I am so mad at Kirstie Alley for her tweet praising Trump that I went to my attic and threw out her latest VHS movies. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 24, 2020

Kirstie Alley is the Scott Baio of Dean Cains. — Diane Toucan (@DianeToucan) March 24, 2020