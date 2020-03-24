Celebs Share The Best TV And Movies To Watch In Self-Isolation During The COVID-19 Pandemic

People stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic are looking out for great things to watch to keep them occupied.

Thankfully, a number of celebrities are on hand to offer to great TV and movie recommendations in IMDb’s new “What To Watch: At Home Edition” video.

“Veep” star Tony Hale recommends bingeing “Schitt’s Creek”, while Dylan McDermott picks “Curb Your Enthusiasm”.

Caitriona Balfe, star of W Network’s “Outlander”, offers up the documentary series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”.

“Swallow” star Haley Bennett suggests everyone watch the classic film “Wings of Desire”, while Jim Gaffigan recommends the family fun of “Jumanji: The Next Level”.