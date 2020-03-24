Tiffany Starts Social Media Challenge To Help Curb Boredom In Self-Isolation

Eighties pop star Tiffany is looking to make a comeback with her own viral social media challenge.

Tiffany is trying to keep people entertained by creating the “I Think We’re Alone Now” challenge. The purpose is to connect people by sharing how each person passes time in isolation.

“We’re all in this together,” Tiffany told People. “And we all need a way to occupy ourselves during this quarantine. So I figured it would be interesting to see what people are up to. How are they spending their time?”

“It’s interesting to see who people are quarantined with,” she continued. “Their loved ones, dogs, kids, parents. People are secluded in a lot of different places: houses, hotels, wherever.”

Ultimately, the challenge is to connect people in a time of significant disconnection.

“It’s good to share these experiences with others, to show that you may be alone, but you’re not alone,” Tiffany concluded. “The whole point is about support and encouragement.”