John Mayer Reveals Why He Wasn’t Involved In The Viral ‘Imagine’ Video: ‘A Simple Misunderstanding’

While the viral “Imagine” video featuring stars like Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Kristen Wiig and more was perfect, fans say there was one person missing – John Mayer.

The singer, 42, explained the reason he was left out of the video during an episode of his Instagram series “Current Mood”.

And according to Mayer, it was “a simple misunderstanding.”

For those who missed it, a group of A-listers joined forces to share an uplifting mashup of all of them singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I totally misunderstood the assignment,” Mayer said in the clip, revealing that he thought he was supposed to sing “Imagine” by Ariana Grande, from her 2019 album Sweetener not the classic Lennon tune.

“Am I sorry? Not even close,” he continued. “But am I not sorry? Well now that’s a whole different question with a different answer – you’re damn right I’m not sorry.”

Adding, “By the way, everything Ariana sings about in this song sure sounds good right about now… smile when you can, laugh when the opportunity comes up.”

Watch the viral video below: