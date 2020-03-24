Masked Country Singer Orville Peck Performs ‘Islands In The Stream’ In Honour Of Kenny Rogers

Orville Peck, the Canadian country-crooning luchador sensation, is giving a nod to the late, great Kenny Rogers.

RELATED: Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Dead At 81

Peck is among the countless artists who are plying their craft online in a time of self-isolation and social-distancing. Peck’s true identity remains a mystery, but his inspirations are no secret.

“I wanted to do a Kenny song and this is one of my all-time favourite country duets,” Peck said of his “Islands in the Stream” cover.

“I just want to remind all of you that we have gotten through a lot of terrible stuff in our lifetime, in our civilization,” he said. “And I think art and creativity and caring for one another and caring for ourselves and self-reflection — I think those things help us get through all of this.”

You can watch the cover of Rogers’ “Islands in the Stream” at the 39-minute mark of the video above.

RELATED: Kenny Rogers’ Greatest Collaborations