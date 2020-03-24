Bright Eyes Ends 9-Year Absence With ‘Persona Non Grata’

Bright Eyes are filling a void of music.

The band delivered some much-needed entertainment in an era of self-isolation and social distancing with a new song. Whatsmore, “Persona Non Grata” is Bright Eyes’ first single in nine long years. The song was released under their new record label, Dead Oceans.

“Hello, Friends. Strange days indeed. Just wanted to send our love to everyone out there feeling alone, frightened, and isolated,” Oberst, Mogis, and Walcott wrote in an open letter published on Twitter. “You are not alone. We are all in this together.”

“We, like so many others, had many plans for 2020,” Bright Eyes continued. “We will be releasing a new album this year no matter what. We also have lots of touring plans which we are now reassessing… Hope to see you all in person sooner rather than later.”

Bright Eyes are currently working on a to-be-announced 10th studio album for later this year.