Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The Heights’ Movie Adaptation Delayed Due To Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has put the release plans for yet another movie on the back burner.

On Tuesday, Lin-Manuel Miranda shared the unfortunate news that “In the Heights”, the upcoming screen adaptation of his hit Broadway musical, has been delayed.

Originally set to debut on June 26, the film’s release has now been put on hold without a new release date set.

Warner Bros. has also delayed the release of “Wonder Woman”, “Scoob” and “Malignant”.