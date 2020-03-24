Halle Berry Offers Hilarious Update On Family On ‘Day 12’ Of Coronavirus Quarantine

Halle Berry is giving fans an update on what social distancing looks like in her household.

The actress, 53, who is mom to Nahla, 12, and Maceo, 6, took to Instagram to share a series of posts while on self-quarantine, like the rest of the world, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Currently on day 12, Berry has shown her skincare routine with a steamy facial, shared a few articles, some memes and a video of her youngest walking around rocking high heeled boots and an adorable pair of pyjamas.

“If you’re going to spread anything, spread help, compassion and humor. And do not panic.”#StayHome https://t.co/QSs0icS06G — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 16, 2020

She even celebrated getting 6 million followers, writing, “Y’all are truly the most inspiring supportive and positive people I could have ever asked for. Feeling all the love while rolling around the house and practicing that #SocialDistancing life.”

Berry added, “Shout out to those of us going a little stir crazy and to the parents who just got a lot more on their plate! Joking aside, these are serious times – my heart is with those that are sick and those whose income has been affected – I can only pray that things pick up as quickly as they can. Hoping everyone stays clean, safe and correctly informed! LOVE you guys.”

