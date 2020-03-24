Watch: First Look At Toni Collette And Damian Lewis’ Feel-Good Comedy ‘Dream Horse’

The first trailer for the crowd-pleasing Sundance Film Festival comedy “Dream Horse” has arrived.

Starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis, the movie follows the residents of a Welsh village who band together to breed a racehorse. Collectively owned by the townsfolk, the horse rises through the ranks of the elite racing circuit for a chance to compete in the country’s most prestigious racing event.

Based on a true story, the film premiered at Sundance back in January to positive reviews. “Dream Horse” is scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 1.