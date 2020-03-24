Watch This Sweet Proposal Inspired By Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’

If you thought you were the biggest fan of Netlfix’s “Love is Blind” — think again!

On Tuesday, an Instagram video nabbed the attention of people around the world after a man named Greg Teatom surprised his girlfriend Jillian Barnett with the most epic proposal inspired by the reality dating series.

In the post, Teatom explained how the couple had been binging the series while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After he suggested that they re-enact the scenes where the single guys and girls go into the “pods” to blind date, Barnett had no idea what was coming next.

The couple chatted as Barnett stood on one side of the door, while Teatom was on the other. Shortly after, he declared his love for his girlfriend.

“What if I told you that you’re the love of my life, and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anyone else?” he asked. “What would you say to that?”

Barnett then opened the door to her boyfriend on one knee while holding a diamond ring. Of course, she said “yes!”

Check out the full proposal above.