First Look At Rebooted ‘Singled Out’ Hosted By Keke Palmer

One of the most iconic dating shows of the 1990s is getting a reboot courtesy for Quibi.

Keke Palmer and comedian Joel Kim Booster will host the new show “Singled Out”, which takes a variety of singles of all sexual orientations and genders and sets them up on blind dates. This time around, the show has a modern twist: all singles are pulled from the social media connections of the main dater.

RELATED: Liam Hemsworth And Christoph Waltz Play The ‘Most Dangerous Game’

The original “Singled Out” ran from 1995 to 1998 and was hosted by Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy on launch, and then Hardwick and Carmen Electra in its final two seasons.

“Singled Out” will be available on April 6 when Quibi launches.