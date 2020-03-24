Shawn Mendes Donates $175,000 To SickKids To Support Their COVID-19 Preparedness Efforts

Shawn Mendes is making a generous donation during these trying times.

The Canadian singer and his The Shawn Mendes Foundation donated $175,000 to Toronto’s SickKids Foundation, directly going to the hospital’s preparedness against the recent outbreak of COVID-19.

The donation will buy the necessary supplies and equipment needed to help fight the pandemic. The generous donation will also help the hospital to “continue to provide the most efficient care to its patients, families, staff and community during this rapidly evolving time.”

“We are so grateful to Shawn and The Shawn Mendes Foundation for their continued support of SickKids Foundation and our hospital here in Toronto,” said Ted Garrard, Chief Executive Officer of the SickKids Foundation said in a statement. “This generous and timely donation will assist our hospital with increased efforts in prevention and screening of COVID-19.”

“Through The Shawn Mendes Foundation, we have been working to find ways to best support the COVID-19 crisis,” Mendes said. “By making this donation to SickKids, we hope to help provide support in the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 for their patients and the surrounding community of Toronto.”

Adding, “For the next month, we will be directing all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation to go towards additional efforts by SickKids, as well as efforts being made internationally by the World Health Organization COVID-19 Response Fund.”

Mendes has done his own part to help his own fans deal with the pandemic, even putting on a surprise Instagram live concert with girlfriend Camila Cabello on the weekend.

