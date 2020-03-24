Lewis Capaldi Covers ‘Setting Sun’ In Celebration Of His Birthday

Lewis Capaldi is celebrating his birthday with a song that has a unique meaning to him.

Capaldi covered Chemical Brothers and Noel Gallagher’s “Setting Sun” in honour of his birthday. The song was released on the same day Capaldi was born — Oct. 7, 1996. The journey to this cover was documented in a YouTube Original video called “Birthday Song”.

“Setting Sun” was released as a single from Chemical Brothers’ second studio album Dig Your Own Hole. It topped the U.K. singles chart. It ranked number 43 on Pitchfork‘s list of the Top 200 Tracks of the 1990s.

Head over to the 20-minute mark if you want to skip straight to the cover. You can compare the cover above to the original song below.