Miley Cyrus Welcomes Her Parents For Latest Edition Of ‘Bright Minded’

On Tuesday’s edition of Miley Cyrus’ Instagram Live talk show “Bright Minded”, she welcomed a pair of special guests: mom Tish Cyrus and dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

Tish told viewers that she was so nervous about coming on camera that she tried to calm herself down by smoking a little weed — but just “one hit,” she said.

During the show, Miley introduced some new segments, “Motivational Mornings by MT” and “Devotionals with Dad,” featuring words of wisdom and one-liners from the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer. Speaking with his daughter, Billy Ray admitted that he’s been feeling a lot of anxiety due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They were also joined by Miley’s sister, Noah Cyrus, who discussed her new puppy, her new single “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” and her issues with body dysmorphia.

Meanwhile, Miley also celebrated Tuesday being the 14th anniversary of “Hannah Montana”, taking to Instagram to share a throwback video from the Disney Channel sitcom.