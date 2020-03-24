Coronavirus Delays Production On ‘The Walking Dead’

By Aynslee Darmon.

Photo: AMC
Photo: AMC

“The Walking Dead” fans will have to wait a little longer for the season 10 finale.

Coronavirus has halted production on the beloved post-apocalyptic series, forcing the scheduled April 12 airdate to be pushed back.

“Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5,” AMC said in a statement.

RELATED: ‘The Walking Dead’: Fans Pay Tribute To Michonne Following Danai Gurira’s Final Episode

Adding, “The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year.”

As previously announced, the spin-off series, “Walking Dead: World Beyond”, premiere date has also been postponed.

The news comes just days after star Danai Gurira appeared in her final episode of the series.

Click to View Gallery

The Most Shocking Moments From ‘The Walking Dead’
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP