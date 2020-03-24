Coronavirus Delays Production On ‘The Walking Dead’

“The Walking Dead” fans will have to wait a little longer for the season 10 finale.

Coronavirus has halted production on the beloved post-apocalyptic series, forcing the scheduled April 12 airdate to be pushed back.

“Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5,” AMC said in a statement.

RELATED: ‘The Walking Dead’: Fans Pay Tribute To Michonne Following Danai Gurira’s Final Episode

Adding, “The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year.”

As previously announced, the spin-off series, “Walking Dead: World Beyond”, premiere date has also been postponed.

The news comes just days after star Danai Gurira appeared in her final episode of the series.