Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Honour ‘Brave’ Healthcare Workers On The Frontline Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are paying tribute to the “brave and dedicated” healthcare professionals who are on the frontline of the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

In a post issued on the couple’s Sussex Royal Instagram page, they shared the World Health Organization’s recommendations to avoid the spread of COVID-19 while honouring the men and women who are treated the infected.

“Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring. None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19. Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful,” they wrote.

“For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further,” the post continued. “No matter where you are, the @WHO have shared some guidelines that can help. You may have seen or heard these before, but they are as important today as ever.”

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a post encouraging people to take care of their mental health during this anxiety-ridden time.

“Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realize it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it,” they wrote.

“But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness,” they added.