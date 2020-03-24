‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Roberts Offers Encouragement To Brides-To-Be Whose Weddings Were Cancelled By COVID-19

As the coronavirus pandemic continues its escalation, one of the numerous events that are being cancelled are weddings.

To help alleviate the disappointment of brides-to-be who’ve seen the coronavirus scuttle their wedding plans, “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson took to Instagram to offer some comfort.

“I know so many people are being affected by COVID-19 in many different ways, but a group of people that has especially been on my heart lately are the ones who have had to cancel/postpone their weddings due to the circumstances,” wrote Robertson, 22, who we Christian Huff in November.

“Being a bride this past year, I know how much planning, scheduling, anticipation and excitement goes into your wedding day,” she continued. “I have been racking my brain with what I can do to help, and I know nothing can fix the frustration that would come having to cancel or postpone your wedding, but I would love to encourage you on what would have been your big day.”

In that respect, she asked her IG followers to info about their wedding plans in her comments, so she can send them “a little something on that day to lift your spirits.”

She added that “even though it might not be your wedding day it should most definitely be a SPECIAL DAY.”